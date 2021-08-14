Comparing HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HG and Chimera Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.47 $88.85 million $1.46 10.38

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HG and Chimera Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Chimera Investment 1 2 1 0 2.00

Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.04%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.28% -1.26% Chimera Investment 83.38% 11.55% 2.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

