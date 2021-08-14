Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $36,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.05 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

