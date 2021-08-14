Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 55,390 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,390 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. 897,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,465. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.