Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,905 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.24. 77,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,642. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

