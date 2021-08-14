Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,665 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $152,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,244.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,857 shares of company stock worth $11,937,860. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 134,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.54. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.