Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,925 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 889,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $92,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,385. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.