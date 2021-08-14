Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.81% of John Bean Technologies worth $127,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. 93,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.66. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

