Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29,845 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,845 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $69,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex by 88.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vertex by 24.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

