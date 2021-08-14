Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

CNFR opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.09. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

