Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,082 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust accounts for 3.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

