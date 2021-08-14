Contrasting Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) & Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems -0.04% 14.88% 5.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telos and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Telos presently has a consensus price target of $41.57, suggesting a potential upside of 60.32%. Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $65.57, suggesting a potential upside of 53.56%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telos and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 9.62 $1.69 million $0.04 648.25 Verint Systems $1.27 billion 2.18 -$7.27 million $2.65 16.11

Telos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verint Systems. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telos beats Verint Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The company was founded by Daniel Bodner in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

