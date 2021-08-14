Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. 4,599,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

