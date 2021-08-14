Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,996. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22.

