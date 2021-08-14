Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.30. 1,947,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.