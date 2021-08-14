Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.9% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $134.67 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.