Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 138.62%.

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 3,966,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,095. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

