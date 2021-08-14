Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.75 Million

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report sales of $97.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $374.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.68 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

