Cordant Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cordant Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 36,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.