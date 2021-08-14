Cordant Inc. Has $784,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cordant Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.67. 190,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,938. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.