Cordant Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 54,664 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,343,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

