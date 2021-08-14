Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 45,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 374,452 shares.The stock last traded at $44.09 and had previously closed at $42.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 57,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth $16,780,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

