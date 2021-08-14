Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.57.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$971.69 million and a PE ratio of -55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.78. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$8.98 and a 52 week high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

