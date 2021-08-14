Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nova Leap Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Nova Leap Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NLH opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$59.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85. Nova Leap Health has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.99.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

