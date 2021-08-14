Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.78.

ECN stock opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 963.64. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.89 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 784.03%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

