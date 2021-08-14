Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 9,663 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

