Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 256,912 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Altice USA worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 2,729,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

