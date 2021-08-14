Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.48. 4,408,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,127. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

