Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,129 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Trip.com Group worth $87,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

