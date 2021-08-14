Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $1.54 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,589 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DIDI traded down 0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting 8.32. 21,244,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,639,420. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.16 and a 1 year high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

