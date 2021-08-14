Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 211,108 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211,108 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 9.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $290,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

BABA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.