Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.