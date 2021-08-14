Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 7,301 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.15. 2,498,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

