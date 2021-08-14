Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.13. 20,031,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,852,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

