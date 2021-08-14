Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 257 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.88. 596,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,029. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.12. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

