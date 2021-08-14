Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 425 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 720,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

