Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $11.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. 1,018,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

