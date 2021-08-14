Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,027. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48.

