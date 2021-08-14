Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAP. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $99.42 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,137,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,716,000 after buying an additional 395,377 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

