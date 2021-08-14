Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of SPCE opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 200,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

