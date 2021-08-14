Credit Suisse Group Raises Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $65.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.59.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.