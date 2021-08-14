Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 130,198 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.