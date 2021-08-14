Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

