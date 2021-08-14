Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.86.
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,317,970 shares of company stock valued at $100,761,029 in the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
