Critical Comparison: Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) vs. Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.26 $13.19 million $0.14 59.29

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 2 10 0 2.83 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus target price of $53.22, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. Arko has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.61%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arko beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 25, 2021, it operated and licensed 12,328 convenience stores, which include 9,976 company-operated stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as 1,900 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.