Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COIHY. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.19. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

