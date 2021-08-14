Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TSE:CRON traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.07. The company had a trading volume of 504,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,647. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.89. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

