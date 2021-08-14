Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at MKM Partners

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.89.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

