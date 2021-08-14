Crypton (CRP) Price Reaches $0.0952 on Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $411,482.09 and $29,488.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,322,947 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

