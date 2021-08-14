Cryptonite Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $328,467.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.56 or 0.06967905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.15 or 0.01400566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00382690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00135786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.77 or 0.00577722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00347005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00300885 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

