CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.77. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

