Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after buying an additional 342,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $6,480,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,930,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE:WD opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $114.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.59.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.